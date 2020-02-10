Sign up
Photo 2512
Solar house
High on the hillside in the Marlborough Sounds is this holiday home. We were bumping across the waves in our little boat so there is just a bit of blur going on here.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
5
365
10th February 2020 2:03pm
Tags
solar
,
hillside
,
holiday home
,
for2020
