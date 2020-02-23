Sign up
Photo 2525
High Key rosebuds
White roses lifting their petals towards the light.
first attempt at high key for quite some time.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd February 2020 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
light
,
high key
,
roses
,
for2020
Maggiemae
ace
Very delicate yet finely focused petals! fav
February 27th, 2020
kali
ace
very nice, high key does not seem to come naturally for me either!
February 27th, 2020
