Previous
Next
High Key rosebuds by kiwinanna
Photo 2525

High Key rosebuds

White roses lifting their petals towards the light.
first attempt at high key for quite some time.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Very delicate yet finely focused petals! fav
February 27th, 2020  
kali ace
very nice, high key does not seem to come naturally for me either!
February 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise