Rosebud reflections by kiwinanna
Photo 2526

Rosebud reflections

A rose is still a rose even though it is in black and white. I played around with a little ray of sunlight and a white tile to find the rosebud reflections. It was much harder than expected.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

