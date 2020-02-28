Sign up
Photo 2530
I see a face, can you?
I was too busy travelling on Friday so here is an archive pic. I really love finding faces in nature. Apparently the word is "pareidolia" - 'a psychological phenomenon of seeing faces in everyday objects'
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
2784
photos
80
followers
93
following
693% complete
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
244
2531
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bark
,
bw
,
pareidolia
,
for2020
Walks @ 7
ace
I see her too.
March 4th, 2020
