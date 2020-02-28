Previous
I see a face, can you? by kiwinanna
Photo 2530

I see a face, can you?

I was too busy travelling on Friday so here is an archive pic. I really love finding faces in nature. Apparently the word is "pareidolia" - 'a psychological phenomenon of seeing faces in everyday objects'
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
693% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
I see her too.
March 4th, 2020  
