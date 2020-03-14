Previous
Purple pansy by kiwinanna
Photo 2544

Purple pansy

and just like that I am 70years old today! As my favourite colour is purple (and I had an amazing birthday surprise) I guess I can be allowed to use an older photo today.
Yep still catching up with last week's uploads.
14th March 2020

