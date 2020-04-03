Previous
Caspian Tern in flight by kiwinanna
Caspian Tern in flight

They are tricky to capture in flight against the sun. I keep persevering. Lucky to live at the beach so I can wander alone with my camera each day.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
