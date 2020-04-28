Previous
Next
Bursting the bubble - Part 2 by kiwinanna
Photo 2589

Bursting the bubble - Part 2

And if you wait a bit, along comes some more patterns bursting forth from the bubble.

We still need to stay in bubble land even though at level 3. At least I don't feel the need to go out for a click and collect coffee. My live-in barista is quite good at making my morning coffee.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
709% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
so amazing
May 5th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
love it
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise