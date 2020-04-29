Sign up
Photo 2590
Galaxy of bubbles
More bubble experimentation. The mess got messier but it looked a bit like a galaxy to me. Oh well I had fun and my hands looked quite blue too!
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
27th April 2020 5:55pm
bubbles
galaxy
technique
lockdown
