Photo 2592
Autumn workers
We went on a slight detour on the way home from our shopping excursion this week so I could glimpse the last of the Autumn colours in the vineyards. I found this group of seasonal workers pruning the vines.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Tags
autumn
,
hills
,
vineyards
,
seasonal workers
