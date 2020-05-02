Previous
Autumn workers by kiwinanna
Photo 2592

Autumn workers

We went on a slight detour on the way home from our shopping excursion this week so I could glimpse the last of the Autumn colours in the vineyards. I found this group of seasonal workers pruning the vines.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

