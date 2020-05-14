Sign up
Photo 2605
Shelf fungus
I have not seen a white shelf or bracket fungus before. They are quite fascinating.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Tags
fungus
,
shelf fungus
