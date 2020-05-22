Sign up
Photo 2613
Discovered down under....
A bit more searching and I found these lurking under the log.
Fungi always fascinate me as there are so many growth variations even within the same cluster.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Tags
mushrooms
,
fungi
