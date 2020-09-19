Previous
Cloud creature by kiwinanna
Photo 2645

Cloud creature

Just loving the clouds in the skies here in the Mackenzie country.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
Maggiemae ace
Now we were here this day and didn't see that! What a magnificent shot! fav
September 27th, 2020  
Liana Bull ace
Thank yolu - I am a bit late uploading my photos from our 10 days in Twizel. A bit too busy catching rainbow trout in the canals. The views are stunning aren't they?
September 27th, 2020  
