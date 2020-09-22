Previous
Next
Tasman Glacier iceberg by kiwinanna
Photo 2648

Tasman Glacier iceberg

Thank goodness for my zoom so I could capture this iceberg in the lake below the Tasman Glacier. Another bonus from the adventurous climb to the viewpoint.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise