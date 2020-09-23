Previous
Next
Aoraki beyond Lake Pukaki by kiwinanna
Photo 2649

Aoraki beyond Lake Pukaki

It is such beautiful scenery on the road to Aoraki/Mt Cook. The lookout is perfectly placed even if the sun wasn't in quite the best place when we did our road trip - and I left my polarising filter at home!
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise