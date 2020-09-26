Previous
Flying over Aoraki.... by kiwinanna
Flying over Aoraki....

...and some clouds spilling over the mountains.

It was such a clear blue sky but the cloud was looking ominous.
Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
