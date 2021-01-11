Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2673
Nesting shag
Such amazing nests these shags build on the bare branches. This one was busy doing some repairs.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
2951
photos
68
followers
84
following
732% complete
View this month »
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
11th January 2021 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
,
nest
,
shag
,
cormorant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close