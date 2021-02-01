Previous
Next
Kaikoura coastline uplifted by kiwinanna
Photo 2681

Kaikoura coastline uplifted

This used to be underwater before the Kaikoura earthquake uplifted the seabed. Now the fur seals have retreated along with the water.
An archive image converted to black and white for Flash of Red - landscapes week
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise