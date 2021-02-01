Sign up
Photo 2681
Kaikoura coastline uplifted
This used to be underwater before the Kaikoura earthquake uplifted the seabed. Now the fur seals have retreated along with the water.
An archive image converted to black and white for Flash of Red - landscapes week
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Views
7
365
Taken
13th November 2019 2:46pm
Tags
bw
,
earthquakes
,
rocky coastline
,
kaikoura
,
for2021
