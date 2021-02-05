Previous
The jetty at Lake Rotoiti by kiwinanna
The jetty at Lake Rotoiti

Underneath this jetty there be eels - very large eels. Just as well its always too cold to swim.

Another archive image converted for FOR 2021
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

kiwinanna
