Photo 2710
Daffodils in spring
OK, so its not Spring here and it is the 3rd day of Autumn but as I'm relying on archives I thought this would work for rainbow month and March words. Playing catch up still - sigh
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
daffodils
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
