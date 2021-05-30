Sign up
Twizel - Tekapo highway
Our last look at the mountains before heading North towards home.
30th May 2021
30th May 21
Liana Bull
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
mountains
road trip
south island
aoraki
Margo
This is such a beautiful shot Fav
June 10th, 2021
