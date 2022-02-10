Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2832
Swinging high can be scary
Another metallic creature at Steampunk in Oamaru
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
0
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
3120
photos
58
followers
69
following
776% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
10th February 2022 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bw
,
steampunk
,
for2022
