Monochrome portrait by kiwinanna
242 / 365

Monochrome portrait

I just met this lovely woman and discovered she is alway game to try new things. We went to a 'balance' session together and then she had a go at learning to 'spin' without getting dizzy too. She did much better than I did.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Photo Details

