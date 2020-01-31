Sign up
Monochrome portrait
I just met this lovely woman and discovered she is alway game to try new things. We went to a 'balance' session together and then she had a go at learning to 'spin' without getting dizzy too. She did much better than I did.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Taken
2nd February 2020 6:06pm
Tags
spinning
,
balance
,
52wc-2020-w5
