Playing with light by kiwinanna
Playing with light

So my personal lockdown challenge is to try different techniques - my first challenge is light painting.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
