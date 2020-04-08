Previous
Next
Blue hour with a twist by kiwinanna
252 / 365

Blue hour with a twist

So my personal lockdown challenge is to try different techniques - my first challenge is light painting.

Note to self: turn off the blue decking lights and/or wear black clothes.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
fabulous, like a Chinese dragon
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise