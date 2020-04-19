Previous
Voodoo laser by kiwinanna
263 / 365

Voodoo laser

I found my voodoo doll in the grandkids toy box!
It started emitting strange laser lights.
Still life using only torchlight to light it up can be quite tricky but also fun.
I quickly hid it back again. This voodoo doll is a bit of a worry.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
