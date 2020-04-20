Previous
Field telescope WW1 by kiwinanna
Field telescope WW1

More still life lightpainting using only a torch. Still practising.
This field telescope was actually used in the trenches and whilst it is has some missing bits, it is a fascinating bit of family history.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Liana Bull

