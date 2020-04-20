Sign up
Field telescope WW1
More still life lightpainting using only a torch. Still practising.
This field telescope was actually used in the trenches and whilst it is has some missing bits, it is a fascinating bit of family history.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Tags
still life
,
telescope
,
lightpainting
,
family history
