Freedom to dream by kiwinanna
262 / 365

Freedom to dream

My personal lockdown challenge is to try different techniques - this week's challenge is composite photos from my archives to represent the current realities of lockdown.

Freedom to play is so important.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Photo Details

