Freedom to dream
My personal lockdown challenge is to try different techniques - this week's challenge is composite photos from my archives to represent the current realities of lockdown.
Freedom to play is so important.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
