263 / 365
Autumn in the vineyards Flipped
@dide
suggested I tried flipping this so here it is.
I think I like it better but hard to get my head around it as I know the area quite well.
This is the original
https://365project.org/kiwinanna/365/2020-04-26
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
2859
photos
81
followers
92
following
72% complete
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
2582
2583
262
2584
2585
2586
2587
263
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th May 2019 3:41pm
Tags
autumn
vineyard
flipped
Dianne
I think after my suggestion, that I like the original better...
Yes, I know what you mean about a scene that you know well, as it addles your brain when you flip it.
Thanks for trying the suggestion - such a nice image, it would be a beauty to have on your wall.
April 29th, 2020
