Previous
Next
Autumn in the vineyards Flipped by kiwinanna
263 / 365

Autumn in the vineyards Flipped

@dide suggested I tried flipping this so here it is.
I think I like it better but hard to get my head around it as I know the area quite well.

This is the original
https://365project.org/kiwinanna/365/2020-04-26
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
I think after my suggestion, that I like the original better...
Yes, I know what you mean about a scene that you know well, as it addles your brain when you flip it.
Thanks for trying the suggestion - such a nice image, it would be a beauty to have on your wall.
April 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise