Making memories by kiwinanna
267 / 365

Making memories

Lightpainting Still life has taken my interest as a technique to practice this week.
We are now at level 2 so lockdown is over but I guess I will still find time to play with light.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Photo Details

