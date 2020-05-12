Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
268 / 365
Family history
Another lightpainting still life experiment.
Four generations, one of whom owned this old Kodak camera and quite possibly another owned the old ink pots.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
2880
photos
81
followers
92
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Latest from all albums
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
267
268
2603
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Challenges
Taken
11th May 2020 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
history
,
still life
,
lightpainting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close