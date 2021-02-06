Shindig and me - "Eighteen 'til I die"

When I was 18 - I raced like the wind on my horse, Shindig - an ex racehorse. It sure felt 'good to be alive’. Now I am still 'Eighteen (in my mind if not the body) and well gone past 55 but it still feels good to be alive…



I especially love the lyrics “It’s not how ya look, it’s what ya feel inside”.



Clearly I didn’t take this photo yesterday! Gotta love archives.



Song: Eighteen 'til I die - Bryan Adams



