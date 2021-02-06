Shindig and me - "Eighteen 'til I die"

When I was 18 - I raced like the wind on my horse, Shindig - an ex racehorse. It sure felt 'good to be alive’. Now I am still 'Eighteen (in my mind if not the body) and well gone past 55 but it still feels good to be alive…
I especially love the lyrics “It’s not how ya look, it’s what ya feel inside”.
Clearly I didn’t take this photo yesterday! Gotta love archives.
Song: Eighteen 'til I die - Bryan Adams
Lyrics:
Eighteen 'til I die gonna be eighteen 'til I die
Ya it sure feels good to be alive
Someday I'll be eighteen goin' on fifty five, eighteen 'til I die
A little bit of this a little bit of that
Little bit of everything gotta get on track
It's not how ya look, it's what ya feel inside
I don't care when I don't need ta know why
Eighteen 'til I die gonna be eighteen 'til I die
Ya it sure feels good to be alive
Someday I'll be eighteen goin' on fifty five, eighteen 'til I die
Ya there's one thing for sure I'm sure gonna try
Yeah, don't worry 'bout the future
Forget about the past
Gonna have a ball, yeah we're gonna have a blast
Gonna make it last, hey…