Shindig and me - "Eighteen 'til I die" by kiwinanna
269 / 365

When I was 18 - I raced like the wind on my horse, Shindig - an ex racehorse. It sure felt 'good to be alive’. Now I am still 'Eighteen (in my mind if not the body) and well gone past 55 but it still feels good to be alive…

I especially love the lyrics “It’s not how ya look, it’s what ya feel inside”.

Clearly I didn’t take this photo yesterday! Gotta love archives.

Song: Eighteen 'til I die - Bryan Adams

Lyrics:
Eighteen 'til I die gonna be eighteen 'til I die
Ya it sure feels good to be alive
Someday I'll be eighteen goin' on fifty five, eighteen 'til I die

A little bit of this a little bit of that
Little bit of everything gotta get on track
It's not how ya look, it's what ya feel inside
I don't care when I don't need ta know why

Eighteen 'til I die gonna be eighteen 'til I die
Ya it sure feels good to be alive
Someday I'll be eighteen goin' on fifty five, eighteen 'til I die

Ya there's one thing for sure I'm sure gonna try

Yeah, don't worry 'bout the future
Forget about the past
Gonna have a ball, yeah we're gonna have a blast
Gonna make it last, hey…
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Looking very Lady Godiva like. :)
February 6th, 2021  
