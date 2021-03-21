Sign up
Timeless records
For the52 week challenge topic -something old. I love these old yet special family treasures. Great subjects for light painting too.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Liana Bull
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
kodak
,
inkwell
,
52wc-2021-w12
,
family treasures" light- painting
