Previous
Photo of a quick sketch by kizzyjo
41 / 365

Photo of a quick sketch

Of my friends cat Smokey. He is close to 17 years old now.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Pam

@kizzyjo
I like taking pictures. I don’t take photos everyday but in strong bursts when a season of beauty or events intrigue my eyes and heart.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact