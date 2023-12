Books I read in December

From top to bottom:



A general fiction that was beautifully written but had no real plot or character development

A Christmas story for book club that gave me a few laughs but the plot was disorganised wth unlikable characters

A beautiful looking book and an easy read but the characters were irritating and unrealistic.

A womens fiction that was an enjoyable read

A mystery thriller that was not up to the usual standard from this author.