Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
Bear
Another jigsaw I completed in March
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5007
photos
121
followers
114
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th March 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
bear
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is impactful. I bet that was tough, especially on the reds
April 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
it was rather tough. Thank you for the fav
April 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow this one is colourful.
April 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful colourful one, it must have been rather tricky!
April 23rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh my goodness, this one is a beauty and must have been really hard. Well done
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close