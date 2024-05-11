Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Kookaburra
Iconic Australian bird
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5025
photos
122
followers
115
following
36% complete
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2024 12:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
kookaburra
,
aussie bird
Casablanca
ace
Instant fav, I love these guys! I remember the first time I heard one laugh - up on the walk by the Barrenjoey Lighthouse above Palm Beach. Utterly delightful sound.
May 11th, 2024
