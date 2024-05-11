Previous
Kookaburra by kjarn
Kookaburra

Iconic Australian bird
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Instant fav, I love these guys! I remember the first time I heard one laugh - up on the walk by the Barrenjoey Lighthouse above Palm Beach. Utterly delightful sound.
May 11th, 2024  
