The Post Office in Rabat by kjarn
149 / 365

The Post Office in Rabat

After two very long flights I have finally arrived in Morocco. Went for a walk around the area near our hotel in Rabat.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Beverley ace
Quite a fabulous building… happy holidays
May 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A grand looking post office.
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a very grand post office!
May 28th, 2024  
