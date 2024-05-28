Sign up
149 / 365
The Post Office in Rabat
After two very long flights I have finally arrived in Morocco. Went for a walk around the area near our hotel in Rabat.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
holiday
morocco
rabat
Beverley
Quite a fabulous building… happy holidays
May 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A grand looking post office.
May 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
That’s a very grand post office!
May 28th, 2024
