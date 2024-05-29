Previous
Chefchaouen by kjarn
150 / 365

Chefchaouen

Today we had a tour of Rabat, drove to Chefchaouen then had a wander around the gorgeous blue city.

29th May 2024 29th May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors!
May 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@corinnec the whole town is pretty like this. Thank you for the fav
May 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful purples and blues!
May 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So colorful and pleasing to look!
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise