150 / 365
Chefchaouen
Today we had a tour of Rabat, drove to Chefchaouen then had a wander around the gorgeous blue city.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
holiday
,
morocco
,
chefchaouen
Corinne C
Beautiful colors!
May 29th, 2024
Kathy A
@corinnec
the whole town is pretty like this. Thank you for the fav
May 29th, 2024
Mags
Beautiful purples and blues!
May 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
So colorful and pleasing to look!
May 30th, 2024
