Monkey by kjarn
153 / 365

Monkey

Spotted this little monkey during our travels today
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Oh isn't he just too adorable, wonderful shot and light.
June 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
He’s fabulous! Probably doubles as a novelty waiter at night 😂
June 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana he is very cute. Thank you for the fav Diana
June 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I’m sure he does. Thank you for the fav.
June 2nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely this is.
June 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw isn't he sweet
June 2nd, 2024  
