Previous
153 / 365
Monkey
Spotted this little monkey during our travels today
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
6
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2024 10:58am
monkey
,
holiday
,
morocco
Diana
ace
Oh isn't he just too adorable, wonderful shot and light.
June 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He’s fabulous! Probably doubles as a novelty waiter at night 😂
June 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
he is very cute. Thank you for the fav Diana
June 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I’m sure he does. Thank you for the fav.
June 2nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is.
June 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw isn't he sweet
June 2nd, 2024
