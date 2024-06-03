Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
155 / 365
Fossils
We went to a fossil place today and learned how they get them out of the ground and turn them into various things
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5048
photos
121
followers
117
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
morocco
,
fossils
Corinne
ace
That’s beautiful and must have been very interesting
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close