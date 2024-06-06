Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Tortoise
We had a rest day today at our Riad in Taroudant. Just sat by the pool, checked out the garden and met yo with the resident tortoise
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
8
3
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5051
photos
121
followers
118
following
Tags
holiday
,
tortoise
,
morocco
Wendy
That is one heck of a photogenic turtle. Very nice 💛
June 6th, 2024
Kathy A
@photohoot
thank you for the fav Wendy
June 6th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
Look at that face!.......Fav..
Wonderful capture..
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
Great shot!
June 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
You found Victor Meldrew!
June 6th, 2024
Kathy A
@happysnaps
thank you for the fav
June 6th, 2024
Kathy A
@corinnec
thank you for the fav
June 6th, 2024
Kathy A
@carole_sandford
very similar 🤣
June 6th, 2024
Wonderful capture..