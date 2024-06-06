Previous
Tortoise by kjarn
158 / 365

Tortoise

We had a rest day today at our Riad in Taroudant. Just sat by the pool, checked out the garden and met yo with the resident tortoise
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wendy ace
That is one heck of a photogenic turtle. Very nice 💛
June 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@photohoot thank you for the fav Wendy
June 6th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Look at that face!.......Fav..
Wonderful capture..
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great shot!
June 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
You found Victor Meldrew!
June 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@happysnaps thank you for the fav
June 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@corinnec thank you for the fav
June 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@carole_sandford very similar 🤣
June 6th, 2024  
