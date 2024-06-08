Previous
Markets by kjarn
160 / 365

Markets

One of the many Moroccan shop keepers trying to lure me into their shops
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Hey, lovely madam, I have beautiful things for you! You like this? Or maybe this? I know you will love this…..

Fab portrait!
June 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Come, I have the best! Drives me crazy! Thank you for the fav
June 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A colourful looking character.
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo wonderful…
June 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
He’s a colourful character!
June 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
He's dressed very colorfully! Nice capture!
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise