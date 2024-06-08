Sign up
Previous
160 / 365
Markets
One of the many Moroccan shop keepers trying to lure me into their shops
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
holiday
,
morocco
Casablanca
ace
Hey, lovely madam, I have beautiful things for you! You like this? Or maybe this? I know you will love this…..
Fab portrait!
June 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Come, I have the best! Drives me crazy! Thank you for the fav
June 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A colourful looking character.
June 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo wonderful…
June 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
He’s a colourful character!
June 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
He's dressed very colorfully! Nice capture!
June 8th, 2024
Fab portrait!