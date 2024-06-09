Previous
Marrakech by kjarn
Marrakech

I went to a cooking class in Marrakech with Fatima. We made briwats and lemon chicken tagine.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Taffy ace
You've conveyed the fun you had really well -- and the colors are great!
June 9th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
June 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely. Marrakesh is fabulous.
June 9th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Kathy, what a wonderful holiday you are enjoying.
Participating is such fun..
June 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such lovely bright colours. Looks like you were having fun!
June 9th, 2024  
