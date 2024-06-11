Sign up
163 / 365
Street Art
I saw quite a lot of street art in Casablanca
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
8
4
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 2:34pm
Tags
holiday
,
street art
,
morocco
,
casablanca
Wendy
ace
It's great. Tag street-art-15
June 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nicely seen. Really enjoying your tour!
June 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely looking street art.
June 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@photohoot
thank you for the fav
June 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I'm home now after a gruelling two days in the air or at airports. I may post some more favourite shots for the next week. Thank you for the fav
June 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great find. I love street art and this one is a beauty. fav.
June 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I saw some incredible ones but most were seen from the bus and the photos are terrible due to my poor timing 😩
June 13th, 2024
Karen
ace
A really nice one! Great textures.
June 13th, 2024
365 Project
close