Street Art by kjarn
163 / 365

Street Art

I saw quite a lot of street art in Casablanca
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wendy ace
It's great. Tag street-art-15
June 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nicely seen. Really enjoying your tour!
June 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely looking street art.
June 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@photohoot thank you for the fav
June 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I'm home now after a gruelling two days in the air or at airports. I may post some more favourite shots for the next week. Thank you for the fav
June 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great find. I love street art and this one is a beauty. fav.
June 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing I saw some incredible ones but most were seen from the bus and the photos are terrible due to my poor timing 😩
June 13th, 2024  
Karen ace
A really nice one! Great textures.
June 13th, 2024  
