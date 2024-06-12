Previous
Cool door by kjarn
Cool door

I saw a lot of lovely doors in Morocco, this one was in Rabat
12th June 2024

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
June 14th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@photographycrazy thank you for the fav Bill
June 14th, 2024  
