165 / 365
A boy and his camel
This boy was so cheeky and adorable showing off his camel
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
165
Tags
holiday
,
boy
,
camel
,
morocco
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great portrait of a boy and his "friend"!
June 14th, 2024
