166 / 365
Village scene
I really liked this scene, especially the door, in Chefchaouen
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5059
photos
121
followers
118
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2024 5:12pm
Tags
holiday
,
morocco
,
chefchaouen
amyK
ace
Great door; so colorful
June 15th, 2024
Annie D
ace
such wonderful colours and great PoV
June 15th, 2024
