So ornate by kjarn
So ornate

The ceiling in the Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Wendy ace
Wow. Its a kaleidoscope of perfection. fav
June 15th, 2024  
Karen ace
Exquisite! The amount of detailed work in this ceiling is astounding. Really impressive.
June 15th, 2024  
