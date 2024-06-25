Previous
Carpets

Lots of hand made carpets for sale in Tazenakht
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Beverley
Wonderful colour’s and beautifully displayed.
I remember the smells of the looms at work… very lovely photo
June 25th, 2024  
Diana
How beautiful the one is that he is displaying, so many wonderful colours and patterns.
June 25th, 2024  
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana I think that one is beautiful too
June 25th, 2024  
Tia
Such beautiful rugs
June 25th, 2024  
Casablanca
Wow, the colourful stacks behind him too! Great shot
June 25th, 2024  
Kathy A
@casablanca I couldn't believe all the colours and designs that were available. Thank you for the fav
June 25th, 2024  
Babs
So many beautiful carpets. You would be spoilt for choice here
June 25th, 2024  
Kathy A
@onewing I would have bought one if I'd thought to take my room measurements with me
June 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Such lovely looking carpets.
June 25th, 2024  
