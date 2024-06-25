Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
177 / 365
Carpets
Lots of hand made carpets for sale in Tazenakht
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5070
photos
122
followers
120
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
carpets
,
morocco
,
tazenakht
Beverley
ace
Wonderful colour’s and beautifully displayed.
I remember the smells of the looms at work… very lovely photo
June 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful the one is that he is displaying, so many wonderful colours and patterns.
June 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think that one is beautiful too
June 25th, 2024
Tia
ace
Such beautiful rugs
June 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, the colourful stacks behind him too! Great shot
June 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I couldn't believe all the colours and designs that were available. Thank you for the fav
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
So many beautiful carpets. You would be spoilt for choice here
June 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I would have bought one if I'd thought to take my room measurements with me
June 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely looking carpets.
June 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I remember the smells of the looms at work… very lovely photo