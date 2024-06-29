Previous
Bahia Palace by kjarn
181 / 365

Bahia Palace

There were many stunning ceilings in tis palace, it was so hard to choose just one to post
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A difficult one to get so beautifully
June 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you for the fav Jackie
June 29th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful! ..So very intricate..
June 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
such an amazing capture of this gorgeous ceiling, wonderful symmetry too.
June 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
June 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, that is wonderful!
June 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann thank you for the fav Issi
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise