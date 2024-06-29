Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Bahia Palace
There were many stunning ceilings in tis palace, it was so hard to choose just one to post
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
7
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5074
photos
123
followers
121
following
49% complete
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Views
2
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2024 9:38am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
holiday
,
palace
,
morocco
,
marrakesh
,
bahia palace
JackieR
ace
A difficult one to get so beautifully
June 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you for the fav Jackie
June 29th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful! ..So very intricate..
June 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
such an amazing capture of this gorgeous ceiling, wonderful symmetry too.
June 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
June 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, that is wonderful!
June 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
June 29th, 2024
